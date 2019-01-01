About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Filled strawberry licorice bricks with a sour kick. Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, wheat flour, modified corn starch, malic acid, palm oil, fish gelatin, lactic acid, citric acid, artificial flavors, sodium lactate, trisodium citrate, salt, mono- and di-glycerides, glycerin
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!