Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% These strawberry puffs are a sweet treat, fluffy and delicious. Highly recommended for strawberry lovers. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Sorbitol, Agar, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Artificial and Natural Flavor, Artificial Color
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!