 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Twin Coffin Crisp – Salted Caramel (200mg)

Twin Coffin Crisp – Salted Caramel (200mg)

by Ed 'n Bill's

Write a review
Ed 'n Bill's Edibles Snack Foods Twin Coffin Crisp – Salted Caramel (200mg)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg 2 sticks of crispy wafer (100mg each), Caramel flavored cream deliciously balanced with your favorite crispy wafer and smooth chocolate. Ingredients: Sugar, What flour, Modified Palm, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Modified Milk Ingredients, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Coffee, Sodium Bicarbonate, Lactose, Cocoa, Yeast, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Natural Flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ed 'n Bill's Logo
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!