Made with Distillate. 200mg 2 sticks of crispy wafer (100mg each), Caramel flavored cream deliciously balanced with your favorite crispy wafer and smooth chocolate. Ingredients: Sugar, What flour, Modified Palm, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Modified Milk Ingredients, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Coffee, Sodium Bicarbonate, Lactose, Cocoa, Yeast, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Natural Flavors.
Ed 'n Bill's
Ed 'n Bill's Candy Co. carries all your snack time favourites with an extra kick of cannabis. Kit Kats, Fuzzy Peaches, Sour Cherry Blasters, Twix Chocolate Bars and more are reimagined and infused with high quality medical marijuana. At unbeatable prices, what's not to love? Just don't use them when you've got the munchies!