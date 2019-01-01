Ed Rosenthal's Zero Tolerance Herbal Fungicide Gallon
by Ed Rosenthal’s Zero ToleranceWrite a review
$60.00MSRP
About this product
Your product will test clean after use. Use at first sign of infection, then every other day as needed. Use before signs of mildew to protect your plants.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance
Get rid of: spider mites, powdery mildew, thrips, mealybugs, whiteflies, caterpillars, aphids and have your product test clean!