Ed Rosenthal's Zero Tolerance Herbal Pesticide Quart
by Ed Rosenthal’s Zero ToleranceWrite a review
$20.00MSRP
About this product
Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance™ offers advantages over other natural products, and poisonous pesticides and fungicides. ZT leaves no residue (unlike Neem oil) because the highest quality food grade oils of cinnamon, clove, rosemary, and thyme evaporate fully. It is safer for the garden than Pyrethrum, which is toxic to fish and reptiles. Quart size
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance
Get rid of: spider mites, powdery mildew, thrips, mealybugs, whiteflies, caterpillars, aphids and have your product test clean!