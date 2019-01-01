 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Pest control
  5. Ed Rosenthal's Zero Tolerance Herbal Pesticide Concentrated Quart

Ed Rosenthal's Zero Tolerance Herbal Pesticide Concentrated Quart

by Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance

Write a review
Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance Growing Pest Control Ed Rosenthal's Zero Tolerance Herbal Pesticide Concentrated Quart

$130.00MSRP

About this product

Your product will test clean after use! Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance™ offers advantages over other natural products, and poisonous pesticides and fungicides. ZT leaves no residue (unlike Neem oil) because the highest quality food grade oils of cinnamon, clove, rosemary, and thyme evaporate fully. It is safer for the garden than Pyrethrum, which is toxic to fish and reptiles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ed Rosenthal’s Zero Tolerance Logo
Get rid of: spider mites, powdery mildew, thrips, mealybugs, whiteflies, caterpillars, aphids and have your product test clean!