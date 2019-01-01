 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Tea Tree Salve 150mg THC

by Eden Bath & Body

Eden's Cannabis Infused Topical Salve offers localized relief from minor aches, pains and inflammations. This coconut oil and beeswax salve can be applied directly to the skin at the site of soreness to provide relief for trouble spots or just to provide continuous relief all day.

For the patients looking for a therapeutic, cannabis-infused bath product to include in their self-care regimen to folks looking for localized relief from minor aches, pains and inflammations. EDENS is an exciting brand for health and beauty minded consumers. Our Incredibly effective bath and body products are a great way to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD without the psychoactive effects of consuming cannabis.