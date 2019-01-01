 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Hand Salve | 1000 mg | 99% Pure CBD | Aloe, Shea, Cocoa Butter | Lab Tested | Pain Relief

by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates

Each jar of our hydrating salve contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. Contains 4 Ounces CBD Salve per jar. Contains 1,000mg of Pure Lab Test Cannabidiol (CBD). Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Apply Salve to sore or stiff joints, muscles, or bruises for quick relief and sustained hydration. Works great on arthritic joints, dry skin, cracking skin, and areas of dull aches and pains. Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Bees Wax, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Tocopherol Acetate, Aloe Vera Gel, Essential Oils, and Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate. Fragrance: Eden's Oasis Essential Oil.

We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.