CBD Dog Treats | 250 mg | 99% Pure CBD | Peanut Butter Flavor | Lab Tested | 50 Treats Per Bag
by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | IsolatesWrite a review
$29.99MSRP
About this product
250 MG CBD DOG TREATS | 50 COUNT | 5MG EACH
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.