 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Tincture | 4000 mg | 30 ml | Lab Tested | LEAFLY EXCLUSIVE DEAL

CBD Tincture | 4000 mg | 30 ml | Lab Tested | LEAFLY EXCLUSIVE DEAL

by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Tincture | 4000 mg | 30 ml | Lab Tested | LEAFLY EXCLUSIVE DEAL

$94.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Each bottle of our unflavored CBD Oil Tincture contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia. Contains 30ml of CBD Oil. Contains 4,000mg of Pure Lab Tested Cannabidiol (CBD). Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Made using Keto-Friendly Coconut MCT Oil, which tastes great and provides amazing added health benefits!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

edensherbals

very potent stuff...best sleep i ever had. great customer service.

About this brand

Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Logo
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.