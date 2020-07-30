Mingo Rad CBD Gummies 50mg 5-pack
by cbdMD
5 pieces
$10.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Sour apple flavored CBD gummies. 99% pure CBD, lab tested, USA grown, free shipping
on July 30th, 2020
A newer offering for a higher dose of CBD and different flavor of gummy. These taste amazing and with 60 mg of CBD per gummy it's a really cool option for anyone who wants a larger dose. My favorite is still the 1000mg gummies but I'm glad I tried these and would highly recommend them for anyone who wants sour apple and more CBD!