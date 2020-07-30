 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Eve's Sour Apple CBD Gummies CBD GUMMIES | EVE'S SOUR APPLE | 1200 MG CBD | 20 COUNT

Eve's Sour Apple CBD Gummies CBD GUMMIES | EVE'S SOUR APPLE | 1200 MG CBD | 20 COUNT

by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Eve's Sour Apple CBD Gummies CBD GUMMIES | EVE'S SOUR APPLE | 1200 MG CBD | 20 COUNT

$45.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour apple flavored CBD gummies. 99% pure CBD, lab tested, USA grown, free shipping

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

A newer offering for a higher dose of CBD and different flavor of gummy. These taste amazing and with 60 mg of CBD per gummy it's a really cool option for anyone who wants a larger dose. My favorite is still the 1000mg gummies but I'm glad I tried these and would highly recommend them for anyone who wants sour apple and more CBD!

About this brand

Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Logo
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.