 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG

FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG

by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates

Write a review
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 500 MG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Each 30ml bottle of Eden's Herbals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Cinnamon contains potent CBD along with a full range of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural cinnamon flavors. Our Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is lab-tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Logo
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family-owned and operated hemp farms. We carry pure THC-free CBD products as well as full-spectrum oils, making Eden's Herbals the ultimate one-stop-shop for all of your CBD needs!