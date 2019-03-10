edensherbals
on March 10th, 2019
Really good products at Edens Herbals, great customer support and excellent price!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$39.99MSRP
CBD GUMMY BEARS Each bag of our yummy edible gummies contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia. Contains 50 Edible Gummies per bag. Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Includes 12 Delicious Flavors: Pineapple, Cherry, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Melon, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Apple, Mango, & Lemon.
on March 10th, 2019
Really good products at Edens Herbals, great customer support and excellent price!