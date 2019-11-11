edensherbals
on November 11th, 2019
excellent product
CBD GUMMY BEARS Each bag of our yummy edible gummies contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia. Contains 50 Edible Gummies per bag. Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Includes 12 Delicious Flavors: Pineapple, Cherry, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Melon, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Apple, Mango, & Lemon.
on June 18th, 2019
So far, I have been unable to try the product. What I received in my mailbox today is a lump of GOO. All of the gummies have melted together and individual pieces are not distinguishable. I am hopeful that Eden's Herbals has the integrity to make good on my order either by replacing it with a product that won't melt in transit or by offering a full refund. If/when that happens, I will edit my review accordingly. Otherwise, BUYER BEWARE...
We refund or resend all orders of melted gummies. This is suprising that you post a comment like this without talking to us and allowing us to make good on it as we do with everyone.