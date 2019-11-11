 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Gummies | 500 mg | 50 Edibles Per Bag | 12 Flavors | 99% Pure CBD | Lab Tested

CBD Gummies | 500 mg | 50 Edibles Per Bag | 12 Flavors | 99% Pure CBD | Lab Tested

by Eden's Herbals

CBD GUMMY BEARS Each bag of our yummy edible gummies contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia. Contains 50 Edible Gummies per bag. Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Includes 12 Delicious Flavors: Pineapple, Cherry, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Melon, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Apple, Mango, & Lemon.

Vicki.in.AZ

So far, I have been unable to try the product. What I received in my mailbox today is a lump of GOO. All of the gummies have melted together and individual pieces are not distinguishable. I am hopeful that Eden's Herbals has the integrity to make good on my order either by replacing it with a product that won't melt in transit or by offering a full refund. If/when that happens, I will edit my review accordingly. Otherwise, BUYER BEWARE...

from Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolateson October 7th, 2019

We refund or resend all orders of melted gummies. This is suprising that you post a comment like this without talking to us and allowing us to make good on it as we do with everyone.

We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.