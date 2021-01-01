Pound Cake, also known as "London Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects from Pound Cake, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.