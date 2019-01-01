About this product
EdiPure's Cherry Lime Leaf Gummies are a delicious sweet n' savory treat full of bold flavors. Every leaf is a splash of cherry that is enriched by a burst of lime carrying a satisfying sweet n’ savory flavor. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.