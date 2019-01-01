EdiPure Gummy Golden Pear
by EdiPure
About this product
EdiPure's Golden Pear Gummies are a delicious sweet n' savory treat full of bold flavors. Every bite is an explosion of juiciness that makes you wish that every pear is this good. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
