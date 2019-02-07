GPO69
on February 7th, 2019
Consistency is the key, and these thus far live up to that. Longest lasting relief that I've experienced for a gummy. Works for my particular needs.
EdiPure's Sour Apple Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. An apple a day keeps the doctor away they say...our Sour Apple Gummy will have you making sure you have your apple a day. Its flavorful burst of green apple with its sour savoriness will always want you having more. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
on February 7th, 2019
