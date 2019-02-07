 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. EdiPure Gummy Sour Apple

EdiPure Gummy Sour Apple

by EdiPure

Skip to Reviews
5.01
EdiPure Edibles Candy EdiPure Gummy Sour Apple

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

EdiPure's Sour Apple Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. An apple a day keeps the doctor away they say...our Sour Apple Gummy will have you making sure you have your apple a day. Its flavorful burst of green apple with its sour savoriness will always want you having more. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

GPO69

Consistency is the key, and these thus far live up to that. Longest lasting relief that I've experienced for a gummy. Works for my particular needs.

About this brand

EdiPure Logo
EdiPure is one of the nation's first edible brands. We specialize in unique custom-shaped gummies but offer a large variety of hard candies, chocolates, and original confections. By using medical grade calibrated instruments, we are able to offer an exceptionally precise and consistent dosing method. Our products always taste rich with bursting flavors and our textures are always extremely complimentary to your taste buds. Whenever you sample any type of EdiPure product, you are immediately left with a nostalgic feeling of your past along with complete satisfaction. Try us today. Thank you!!