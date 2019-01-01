Sour Watermelon Gummy Candy - 100mg
About this product
EdiPure's Sour Watermelon Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. Its luscious watermelon flavor carries a burst of sour and savory juiciness that has every bite be a piece of pure bliss. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
