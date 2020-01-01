1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
EdiPure Gummies, or jellies, are just one example of the many flavors and varieties of cannabinoid-infused candies and other edible products manufactured to exacting standards by the Denver, Colorado-based EdiPure company. Consumers who wish to enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids without smoking or drawing undue attention may appreciate these tasty treats.
Be the first to review this product.