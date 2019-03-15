Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
A CBD-rich strain that can improve your general sense of well being, Charlotte’s Web includes the sweet and floral alpha-bisabolol terpene which has been shown to carry anti-inflammatory properties. It provides a functional experience, along with aromatic touches of hops and pine, all brought to you by our expert organic farmers. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
on March 15th, 2019
I love all of the Eel River cartridges I've tried- Eel River OG, Fog Berry, The Doctor, Charlotte's Web, and Purple Unicorn. I had a quality issue with two cartridges (they wouldn't draw, for some unknown reason), and they swapped them out with two fresh cartridges that work just fine! I love their commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer service. Their pricing is very good, especially considering the quality. I recommend this brand to everyone who asks.
on March 1st, 2019
Garbage carts made from garbage weed by a garbage farmer. This company represents everywhere we hoped the the industry would not go! A terrible representation of Humboldt County. Don't waste your money.
Hi "DankDude81", we take tremendous pride in our sun-grown and dry-farmed cannabis products, grown from seed with love by our master farmer with decades of experience. We are disappointed that your experience did not reflect the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our other customers. We are always looking to improve, please do reach out to us if you have any specific concerns you would like to address with our team. Thank you.
on January 24th, 2019
Wish I could've enjoyed this cartridge. Professor Chaos is a mighty fine strain, however Eel River has some quality control issues which resulted in a defective cartridge coil after only a few sessions.