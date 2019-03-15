 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nectar - Charlotte's Web 2:1 (CBD)

by Eel River Organics

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

A CBD-rich strain that can improve your general sense of well being, Charlotte’s Web includes the sweet and floral alpha-bisabolol terpene which has been shown to carry anti-inflammatory properties. It provides a functional experience, along with aromatic touches of hops and pine, all brought to you by our expert organic farmers. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.

Pixieluscious

I love all of the Eel River cartridges I've tried- Eel River OG, Fog Berry, The Doctor, Charlotte's Web, and Purple Unicorn. I had a quality issue with two cartridges (they wouldn't draw, for some unknown reason), and they swapped them out with two fresh cartridges that work just fine! I love their commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer service. Their pricing is very good, especially considering the quality. I recommend this brand to everyone who asks.

DankDude81

Garbage carts made from garbage weed by a garbage farmer. This company represents everywhere we hoped the the industry would not go! A terrible representation of Humboldt County. Don't waste your money.

from Eel River Organicson June 11th, 2019

Hi "DankDude81", we take tremendous pride in our sun-grown and dry-farmed cannabis products, grown from seed with love by our master farmer with decades of experience. We are disappointed that your experience did not reflect the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our other customers. We are always looking to improve, please do reach out to us if you have any specific concerns you would like to address with our team. Thank you.

an00j

Wish I could've enjoyed this cartridge. Professor Chaos is a mighty fine strain, however Eel River has some quality control issues which resulted in a defective cartridge coil after only a few sessions.

The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.