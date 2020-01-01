 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nectar - Blue Water OG (Hybrid)

by Eel River Organics

Float down the river of euphoria with our playful hybrid that delicately drops you into a deep, deep state of oh-so-lovely dreams. The pine, citrus, and berry notes sing lullabies to your taste buds thanks to our original aromatic batch dry-farmed terpenes. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.

Blue Dream

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.