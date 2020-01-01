Nectar - Blue Water OG (Hybrid)
by Eel River OrganicsWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Float down the river of euphoria with our playful hybrid that delicately drops you into a deep, deep state of oh-so-lovely dreams. The pine, citrus, and berry notes sing lullabies to your taste buds thanks to our original aromatic batch dry-farmed terpenes. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.