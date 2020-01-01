 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nectar - Chernobyl (Sativa)

by Eel River Organics

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Our award-winning Sativa brings the boom with a euphoric kick that blows the cobwebs off your creative doors. Enjoy the pleasures of citrus, floral, and spicy notes cultivated from whole flower cannabis, sun farmed with just the right amount of water to ensure the highest amount of tasty terpenes. Prepare for the ultimate flavor profile. 2018 Emerald Cup Finalist. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.

Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper, or JTR, is the flagship hybrid from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.

The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.