Nectar - Farmer's Choice Blend 1:1 | 5:1 | 10:1 (CBD)
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A variety of therapeutic options created by our master dry farmers. Each remedy will include its own distinct terpene - Nerolidol (1:1), Guaiol (5:1), and Terpinolene (10:1) to provide distinct health benefits. The essential oils from these organically cultivated terps include notes of floral, hops, and berry to aid in your experience. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
