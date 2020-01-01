Nectar - Fog Berry (Indica)
$25.00MSRP
About this product
The simplicity of this highly reputable OG with the addition of cloves adds a new adventure to chilling out on the couch. Cloves bring a bit of sweet and bitter to the party and play nicely with earthy and floral notes, once again showing how our dry farming technique is perfect for adding to the great reputation of a famously great strain. 2017 & 2018 Emerald Cup Finalist. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
About this strain
Ancient OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.