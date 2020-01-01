Nectar - Tsunami Trainwreck 1:2 (CBD)
by Eel River OrganicsWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This CBD-rich Sativa comes with a 1:2 (CHD:THC) ratio that’s here to help alleviate symptoms. You’ll be carried by wonderful notes of citrus and pine thanks to the Limonene terpene, found in oranges and lemons, which has been shown to promote anti-anxiety and stress relieving effects. Tsunami Trainwreck is grown by true organic farmers. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.