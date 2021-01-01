Eighty Six Brand - Apple Snax (Apple Jack) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Wake n' bake with Apple Snax! This Jack Herer x Apple Jack Delta-8 THC vape cartridge blends fruity and tart apples with an orange-lemon zest to supercharge your mornings with just the right amount of cerebral buzz. Beating rush hour traffic and attending endless meetings is a whole lot easier when you're elevated! Strain Crosses: Apple Jack x Jack Herer Strain Classification: Hybrid Terpene Profile: Focused // Energetic // Happy * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic BLINC® Technology * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Eighty Six Brand
Apple Jack
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.
