Sativa

Eighty Six Brand - Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough) Delta-8 THC Disposable

by Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Eighty Six Brand - Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough) Delta-8 THC Disposable

About this product

Berry Slush is what happens when a Strawberry Cough vape pen marries a Mojito disposable! Keep things cool, creative, and copacetic with this sweet sativa blend! The sweetness of strawberry compliments the tart citrus burst of a mojito, ensuring that you'll feel productive enough to channel all your creative juices. Once you're done enjoying it, you can simply toss your disposable vape. Pretty convenient right? Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito Strain Classification: Sativa Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

About this brand

Eighty Six Brand Logo
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

