Eighty Six Brand - Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough) Delta-8 THC Disposable
by Eighty Six BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Berry Slush is what happens when a Strawberry Cough vape pen marries a Mojito disposable! Keep things cool, creative, and copacetic with this sweet sativa blend! The sweetness of strawberry compliments the tart citrus burst of a mojito, ensuring that you'll feel productive enough to channel all your creative juices. Once you're done enjoying it, you can simply toss your disposable vape. Pretty convenient right? Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito Strain Classification: Sativa Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.