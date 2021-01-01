 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Eighty Six Brand - Boo Berry (Blue Dream) Delta-8 THC Disposable
Hybrid

Eighty Six Brand - Boo Berry (Blue Dream) Delta-8 THC Disposable

by Eighty Six Brand

Write a review
Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Eighty Six Brand - Boo Berry (Blue Dream) Delta-8 THC Disposable

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Are you a dreamer at heart? Then our Blue Dream x Lemon Haze disposable vape pen is for you! Our Boo Berry flavor brings you all the best Delta-8 THC with the delightful taste of blueberries and lemon citrus. Keep your cerebral cortex in a chaotic state with this creative and energetic sativa. Strain Crosses: Blue Dream x Lemon Haze Strain Classification: Sativa Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency * Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

About this brand

Eighty Six Brand Logo
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review