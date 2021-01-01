 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Eighty Six Brand - Cereal Killer (Fruity Pebbles OG) Delta-8 THC Disposable

Eighty Six Brand - Cereal Killer (Fruity Pebbles OG) Delta-8 THC Disposable

by Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Eighty Six Brand - Cereal Killer (Fruity Pebbles OG) Delta-8 THC Disposable

About this product

If you're looking to leave the worries of the day behind you, then you need a hit of Cereal Killer! Fruity Pebbles OG is crossed with Alien Kush to deliver a fun take on the iconic cereal, complete with tropical, fruity overtones and a sweet and spicy finish. Strain Crosses: Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Kush Strain Crosses: Indica Terpene Profile: Relaxing // Creative // Calm * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency * Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

About this brand

At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

