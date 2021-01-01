Eighty Six Brand - Grape Soda (Purple Punch) Delta-8 THC Disposable
About this product
Want to stay chill? Explore what happens when you puff on a Grape Soda disposable vape! This Purple Punch x Blue Cookies Delta-8 disposable pen provides a mouthwatering flavor combination of plump grape and just-ripe blueberries. It's the strain to turn to when you want to luxuriate in a bit of couch-lock for the night. Enjoy this indica blend whenever you want to relax and vibe after a hectic day. Strain Crosses: Purple Punch x Blue Cookies Strain Classification: Indica Terpene Profile: Sleepy // Happy //Relaxed * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency * Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
About this strain
Purple Punch
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
