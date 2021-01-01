Eighty Six Brand - Jen & Berry's (Gelato) Delta-8 THC Disposable
About this product
No day is ever complete without a Jen & Berry's disposable vape in hand! Taking the original Gelato strain and crossing it with Ice Cream Cake tastes just like a heaping scoop of vanilla gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake. You can expect a hit of this to bring on some serious mellow vibes as you turn off for the day and turn on the chill! Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake Strain Classification: Indica Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Calm * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device * Rechargeable / Non-Refillable * Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency * Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
About this strain
Gelato #33
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
