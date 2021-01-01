Eighty Six Brand - Jen & Berry's (Gelato) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
by Eighty Six BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
If you go wild for Gelato-anything, then your day is never complete without Jen & Berry's in hand! A heaping scoop of vanilla ice gelato sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake delivers much-needed mellow vibes to an already hectic schedule. Expect a combination of deep relaxation coupled with floaty and lucid feelings as you turn down the work and turn up the chill. Strain Crosses: Gelato x Ice Cream Cake Strain Classification: Indica Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Euphoria * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic BLINC® Technology * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
About this strain
Gelato #33
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.