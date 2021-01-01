Eighty Six Brand - Midnight Melon Delta-8 Gummies
by Eighty Six BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Is it watermelon? Is it blue raspberry? What about both?! Midnight Melon keeps things interesting by fusing everything you love about juicy watermelon slices and tangy blue raspberries. Careful though, these little guys slap! 300MG Delta-8 THC | 30MG per Gummy Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Blue #2, and Delta-8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.