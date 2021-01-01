 Loading…
Eighty Six Brand - Orange Bang (Orange Soda) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

by Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Eighty Six Brand - Orange Bang (Orange Soda) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

About this product

Tell you want more energy without telling us you want more energy. Simple - a few hits of Orange Bang! Our Creamsicle x Delta-8 THC vape cartridge combines tangy navel oranges, a dollop of vanilla, and sharp citrus bite to blast you off with an intense and heady rush of euphoria. Float through the rest of your day and vibe with your newfound freedom! Strain Crosses: Orange Soda x Creamsicle Strain Classification: Sativa Terpene Profile: Euphoria // Energetic // Creative * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic BLINC® Technology * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC

At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

Orange Soda

Orange Soda
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

