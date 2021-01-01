Eighty Six Brand - Orange Bang (Orange Soda) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
About this product
Tell you want more energy without telling us you want more energy. Simple - a few hits of Orange Bang! Our Creamsicle x Delta-8 THC vape cartridge combines tangy navel oranges, a dollop of vanilla, and sharp citrus bite to blast you off with an intense and heady rush of euphoria. Float through the rest of your day and vibe with your newfound freedom! Strain Crosses: Orange Soda x Creamsicle Strain Classification: Sativa Terpene Profile: Euphoria // Energetic // Creative * 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC * Authentic BLINC® Technology * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
About this strain
Orange Soda
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
