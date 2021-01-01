 Loading…

Indica

Eighty Six Brand - Purple Punch Delta-8 Cartridge

by Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand - Purple Punch Delta-8 Cartridge
Eighty Six Brand Vaping Vape Pens Eighty Six Brand - Purple Punch Delta-8 Cartridge
Eighty Six Brand Vaping Vape Pens Eighty Six Brand - Purple Punch Delta-8 Cartridge

$34.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A fruity medley of earthy blueberries paired with plump grapes deliver a heavy-handed high as your body sinks further into a state of deep relaxation. Terpene Profile: Sleepy // Relaxed // Happy * Authentic C-CELL 1ML Glass Cartridge with Glass Tip * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC

About this brand

Eighty Six Brand Logo
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

