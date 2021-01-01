SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Cookies & Cream Delta-8 THC Chocolate Bar
About this product
Do you like cookies and cream? How about white chocolate? Lose yourself in a delicate balance of crunchy chocolate cookie chunks woven into a white chocolate bar with our Delta-8 THC white chocolate edible. The texture coupled with the bold flavor profile is the perfect choice for experiencing an unforgettable psychoactive journey. * 300MG of Delta-8 THC * 25MG per Piece * 12 Pieces Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Soy Lecithin, PGRP and Artificial Flavors, Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Carnauba Wax, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Distillate
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
