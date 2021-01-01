 Loading…
SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Melon Bites Delta-8 THC Jelly Gummies

by Eighty Six Brand

by Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Melon Bites Delta-8 THC Jelly Gummies

Remember those awesome mini jelly cups from the market that were so tasty you could blow through an entire package in a single sitting? Now imagine childhood happiness infused with Delta-8 THC jelly and juicy watermelon chunks. Try them today, and you'll be on cloud 9 in no time! * 300MG of Delta-8 THC * 25MG per Piece * 12 Pieces Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Artificial Watermelon Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Red 40, Blue 1, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate

At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

