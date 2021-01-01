SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Milk Chocolate Delta-8 THC Chocolate Bar
About this product
There's nothing more undeniably nostalgic, classic, and pure than milk chocolate. With our Delta-8 THC milk chocolate, you get a rich, velvety treat that delivers an explosive body and mind high. Discover an incredibly indulgent edible experience today. * 300MG of Delta-8 THC * 25MG per Piece * 12 Pieces Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Soy Lecithin, PGRP and Artificial Flavors, Corn Syrup, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Carnauba Wax, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate
About this brand
Eighty Six Brand
