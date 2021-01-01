 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Sour Peach Rings Delta-8 THC Gummies

SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Sour Peach Rings Delta-8 THC Gummies

by Eighty Six Brand

Write a review
Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles SUGAR by Eighty Six Brand - Sour Peach Rings Delta-8 THC Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Satisfy those sweet tooth cravings and get lifted in the process with these peach-flavored soft and chewy gummy rings! Each Delta-8 peach ring is smothered in a sweet and sour sugar powder, making for the perfect lip-smacking treat. * 300MG of Delta-8 THC * 30MG per Piece * 10 Pieces Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Salt, Modified Starch, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Flavoring Extracts, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate, Artificial Colors, FD&C Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Hemp Derived Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Distillate

About this brand

Eighty Six Brand Logo
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review