  5. Cakeball Chai 50mg 3-pack

Cakeball Chai 50mg 3-pack

by Elbe's Edibles

About this product

50 mg package, it comes with 3 cake balls infused with approximately 15mg of THC each. Made with Elbe's Premium Cannabutter, they created a delicious Chai cake and added a slightly spiced vanilla buttercream frosting. It tastes just like that perfect cup of Chai, only this one adds the extra fun of getting you high. Chai is a spicy, pungent drink made from some of the world's most medicinally active herbs. The basic recipes of chai usually include Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Ginger, Cloves, Star Anise and Black Tea.

About this brand

At elbe's edibles we believe that edibles should be Food First. Your edibles should taste great and be consistent. We believe our whole-bud premium cannabutter delivers the absolute best edible experience possible. We believe you can taste and feel the difference. Try us!