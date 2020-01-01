 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Eleblend Base Gel

by Eleblend

$14.99MSRP

About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Begin with the base and start building. Eleblend BASE gel does not have pre-existing essential oils in its blend (non-scented). It is simply the base for you to customize your own DIY topical product. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.

About this brand

Eleblend gels are cannabis ready! Yes, that means we do not add cannabis extracts to our gel formulation. But you can! For all of you product manufacturers and retailers out there, we offer white label, bulk and custom orders. Eleblend gels are 90% formulated, all you have to do is add oil, isolate or distillate. Looking to add topicals to your product line? Eleblend gels are carefully formulated with the perfect blend of ingredients and essential oils creating a non-greasy, fast-absorbing carrier gel with a silky-feel. What separates Eleblend gels apart from other topicals? Eleblend gels are crafted with high-quality ingredients, ready to be custom blended. Explore the options of creating unique formulations and scent profiles. Shopping for yourself? If you are interested in personalizing your topical product, Eleblend gels allow you the freedom to add the amount of oil that you want to your therapeutic blend. Visit our website to learn how.