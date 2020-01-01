Eleblend gels are cannabis ready! Yes, that means we do not add cannabis extracts to our gel formulation. But you can! For all of you product manufacturers and retailers out there, we offer white label, bulk and custom orders. Eleblend gels are 90% formulated, all you have to do is add oil, isolate or distillate. Looking to add topicals to your product line? Eleblend gels are carefully formulated with the perfect blend of ingredients and essential oils creating a non-greasy, fast-absorbing carrier gel with a silky-feel. What separates Eleblend gels apart from other topicals? Eleblend gels are crafted with high-quality ingredients, ready to be custom blended. Explore the options of creating unique formulations and scent profiles. Shopping for yourself? If you are interested in personalizing your topical product, Eleblend gels allow you the freedom to add the amount of oil that you want to your therapeutic blend. Visit our website to learn how.