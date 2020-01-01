Wholesale Topicals
About this product
Looking to add topicals to your product line? Wholesale, white label and custom orders are available. Eleblend gels are 90% formulated, all you have to do is infuse. It's simple, and we are here to help! All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with a variety of extracts including oils, isolates or distillates. When applied topically, the gels act as the perfect vehicle for additives like CBD. Eleblend gels are carefully formulated with the perfect blend of ingredients and essential oils to create a non-greasy, fast-absorbing carrier gel with a silky-feel. Visit our website to learn more!
