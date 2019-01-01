About this product

Grinds your kush with the touch of a button, crushing both finely & coarsely. The chamber can hold and grind up to 2.5 grams of your selected herb & when the battery runs out, fret not, the item can be switched to manual mode for those powerless times. With fast USB charging, one charge can last up to 4 hours of continuous use. With the 4 light battery indicator, you will always know when to recharge. You simply turn the devise off and let it charge.