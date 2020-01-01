 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Huckleberry Soda #4 Cartridge 1g

Huckleberry Soda #4 Cartridge 1g

by Elegant Solutions

Write a review
Elegant Solutions Concentrates Cartridges Huckleberry Soda #4 Cartridge 1g

About this product

Black Cherry Soda ~ Huckleberry Hound: Huckleberry Soda carries with it a skunky berry flavor with just a pinch of diesel. This fun hybrid provides users with a relaxing, but primarily cerebral and euphoric effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Huckleberry Soda

Huckleberry Soda

Bred by Cascade Gnome, Huckleberry Soda crosses Black Cherry Soda with Huckleberry Hound. Big dense buds are purple in color with light green accents and pungent berry flavoring. Pungent berry flavors come through on each exhale, which may leave you stuck to the couch in extreme comfort.

About this brand

Elegant Solutions Logo