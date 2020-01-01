About this product
Black Cherry Soda ~ Huckleberry Hound: Huckleberry Soda carries with it a skunky berry flavor with just a pinch of diesel. This fun hybrid provides users with a relaxing, but primarily cerebral and euphoric effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Huckleberry Soda
Bred by Cascade Gnome, Huckleberry Soda crosses Black Cherry Soda with Huckleberry Hound. Big dense buds are purple in color with light green accents and pungent berry flavoring. Pungent berry flavors come through on each exhale, which may leave you stuck to the couch in extreme comfort.