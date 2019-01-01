 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
E1 Air Filtration Unit (Mobile)

by Element Grow

$4,995.00MSRP

About this product

A 2000 CFM fan filter unit ready to take on indoor growing environments, the E1 filter incoming air in a single pass to remove 99% of airborne particle contaminants 0.3 microns and larger. It tolerates damp environments and can be washed down and sterilized inside and out between uses. A formidable first line of defense in contaminant management.

About this brand

Element Grow (EG) is a technology company that provides innovative, data-driven agriculture systems. EG seeks to improve the lives of agriculture producers and the planet by providing tech solutions that support sustainable growth within the bounds of limited resources.