A 2000 CFM fan filter unit ready to take on indoor growing environments, the E1 filter incoming air in a single pass to remove 99% of airborne particle contaminants 0.3 microns and larger. It tolerates damp environments and can be washed down and sterilized inside and out between uses. A formidable first line of defense in contaminant management.
Element Grow
Element Grow (EG) is a technology company that provides innovative, data-driven agriculture systems. EG seeks to improve the lives of agriculture producers and the planet by providing tech solutions that support sustainable growth within the bounds of limited resources.