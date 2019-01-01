 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 1:1 CBD to THC Chewable Tablet

by Elemental

Microdoses let you control your experience. With a mild blend of 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD each, these tablets are ready for any occasion. These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.

Chewable tablets of non-psychoactive CBD/THCA blends, and microdoses of THC. Elemental cannabinoid formulations will always find a way to fit your day.