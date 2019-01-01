About this product

Microdoses let you control your experience. With a mild blend of 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD each, these tablets are ready for any occasion. These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.