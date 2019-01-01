About this product
At just 2mg THC each, you these microdose tablets give you complete control over your experience. These chewable tablets are flavored with real, organic peppermint oil for a refreshing burst of mint. With a long-shelf life, you can keep them at your desk, in your bag, or even in your pocket. Discreet, elegant packaging makes them ready for every occasion.
Chewable tablets of non-psychoactive CBD/THCA blends, and microdoses of THC. Elemental cannabinoid formulations will always find a way to fit your day.