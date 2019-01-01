 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ebb Tincture THC

by Elemente

Elemente Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Ebb Tincture THC
Elemente Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Ebb Tincture THC

About this product

Elemente Tinctures - Support in Every Drop - Elemente Tinctures are a curated cannabis experience developed to maximize the effect of entourage molecules through sublingual administration. Elemente Tinctures are formulated with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and aromas to help focus the intended experience. Ebb - A tincture made with lavender, chamomile, and valerian root. It is typically formulated with CBD heavy extracts in order to maximize the soothing effect of the other herbs. Lavender is high in linalool, and chamomile is high in camphene, two notoriously relaxing terpenes.

About this brand

Elemente is where state of the art science meets traditional medicine. Tinctures and capsules designed with the precision, purity, and accuracy of modern medicine are blended with the holistic knowledge of nature’s remedies to create an experience that connects one to the whole of human history.